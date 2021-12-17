Friday: COVID cases keep coming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One new death and more than 160 new cases of COVID were reported in the north country Friday.

The new death was in St. Lawrence County, where the total number of deaths since the pandemic began in March, 2020 now stands at 153.

The county reported 99 new cases of COVID, for a pandemic total of 16,635. On the plus side, the number of active cases dropped by 34 to 758, and the number of people hospitalized decreased by three, to 26.

Jefferson County reported 69 new cases, but no new deaths. 465 people are in isolation.

The number of hospitalizations went up by one, to 29, and for the first time recently, nine nursing home cases were reported.

The overall “positivity rate” dropped to 7.5 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,497 COVID cases in Jefferson County, and 141 deaths.

Lewis County had not reported updated numbers as of 4:55 PM Friday.

