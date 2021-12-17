Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What does it mean to be ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID?

Up until now, it’s been generally accepted that two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, gave someone full protection.

Booster shots were considered an extra, an additional layer of protection.

But increasingly - and especially with the rise of the Omicron variant - medical professionals are viewing three doses are ‘fully vaccinated.’

“At some point we may have to determine if fully vaccinated means boosted as well and we will give people the sufficient time frame to make that happen,” Governor Kathy Hochul said this week.

Jefferson County legislature chair Scott Gray agrees.

“Fully vaccinated should be considered three doses at this point and that is what we need to do,” Gray said Friday.

Dr. Asim Kichloo from Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown believes the governor would be making the right call by setting a three shot standard.

Kichloo has been deeply involved in treating Samaritan’s COVID patients.

“I have yet to see a single patient who got the booster and was admitted so that kind of gives you the whole idea,” he said.

“Even if it doesn’t protect you fully, it will definitely protect you from severe disease and a negative outcome which can be death.”

AS for when Hochul may change the definition of fully vaccinated, she said she needs to look at more data but “we’ll probably present that very shortly.”

If you’re looking to get your booster, there is a state run clinic at Jefferson Community College on Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM. You do not need to sign up ahead of time and all three approved COVID vaccines will be available.

