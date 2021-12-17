Harry F. Ashley, 89, of Ogdensburg

Harry passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 15, 2021, simply due to the human body unable to carry him any further on the place we call Earth. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Harry F. Ashley, age 89, was born on January 17, 1932, in Ogdensburg, NY. He passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 15, 2021, simply due to the human body unable to carry him any further on the place we call Earth. He was comforted in care at his home under the loving and compassionate care of his family, healthcare providers and the assistance of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

He is the son of Cecil B. and Helen (Miller) Ashley. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1950. Harry married Illa Jean O’Neil on September 8, 1952, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Rev. Robert Giroux officiating. She predeceased him on December 8, 2001. Harry was first employed at his father’s service station on the corner of Lafayette and Congress Street and later was retired as store manager from Loblaws/Great American in Ogdensburg, NY. He also was a member of the National Guard.

Harry is survived by six children, David P. Ashley and Tandy, of Norwood, NY, Anne M. Jones and Gregory, of Hayden, ID, Don P. Ashley and Judi of Massena, NY, Gary R. Ashley of Ogdensburg, NY, Mary A. Ashley of Canton, NY and James H. Ashley of Bakersfield, CA; a brother, Bernard Ashley of Potsdam, NY; twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by two brothers, Harvey Ashley, on July 16,1967, and Cecil E. Ashley on January 3, 1994, and a sister, Carrie Farrand on March 28, 2012.

Harry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, camping, and long rides through the country.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Foxwood Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harry will be placed beside his beloved wife at the Mausoleum should anyone care to visit Harry and Jeannie anytime in the future.

Respectfully, should anyone choose to make any donations, a suggestion would be that you may consider one to a charity of your choice in honor of Harry’s memory or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.