Highlights & scores: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball & boys’ swimming

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Basketball and swimming dotted the local sports menu for Thursday.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Chaumont, Lyme was playing host to Sackets Harbor.

In the first quarter, Marcus Castine nails the jumper from the wing, making it 18-11 Patriots.

In the second quarter, Tyler Green drills the 3 from the top of the circle. Sackets Harbor is up 10.

Then it’s Green with the rebound and put-back – 23-11 Patriots. He had 32.

Austin Griner drives the lane for the basket. Patriots increase their lead to 14..He had 26.

Gage Narrow hits the 3 for Lyme, but Sackets Harbor beats Lyme.

On the girls’ side in Lowville, the Lady Red Raiders hosted Indian River in a girls’ Frontier League match-up

First quarter, Ravan Marsell drives the lane for the hoop. Indian River is up by 2.

Lowville answers: Anna Dening spots up and hits the trifecta. Lady Red Raiders are on top 1.

Back the other way, Marsell feeds Madison Davis-Garrett for the lay-in. Indian River leads by 1.

Then it’s Marsell cutting back door for the hoop. Indian River by 1.

Jakayla Spence puts back her own miss, but Indian River beats Lowville 48-38.

Also in Lowville was a boys’ Frontier League swim meet as the Red Raiders hosted Watertown.

In the 50 freestyle, Watertown’s Xander Gaige would finish first with a time of 23.70. Ike Woolcott of Watertown was second, and Lowville’s Zane Metzler was third.

In the 100 butterfly, the Cyclones’ Zach Kilburn would finish first with a time of 1.01.67. Andre Meleshchuk of Lowville was second, and Drew Wekar of Watertown third.

On to the 100 freestyle, where Watertown’s Xander Gaige would finish first with a time of 53.44. M.J. Dickinson of Watertown was second and Cody Kempney of Lowville third.

Watertown beats Lowville 61-33

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 74, Lyme 40.

Belleville Henderson 75, Beaver River 48

Thousand Islands 59, LaFargeville 33

Chateaugay 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

OFA 57, Potsdam 48

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 48, Lowville 38

St. Regis Falls 37, Brushton-Moira 30

Canton 53, Malone 37

Edwards-Knox 35, Hermon-DeKalb 30

Massena, Salmon River – postponed

Ben Cordwell girls’ basketball tournament

Madrid-Waddington 50, Morristown 10

Norwood-Norfolk 44, OFA 37

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 61, Lowville 33

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, Indian River 0

Beaver River 3, General Brown 0

Sandy Creek 3, Lowville 2

High school wrestling

Carthage 42, Copenhagen 30

