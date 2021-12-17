Advertisement

Lewis County Fair asks for theme ideas for next year

Lewis County Fair
Lewis County Fair(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance for you to choose the theme for the 201st Lewis County Fair.

The fair is challenging north country residents. If you’ve got a clever idea for a theme you can submit it by direct messaging the Lewis County Fair Facebook or Instagram pages.

You can also email entries to fairmanager@lewiscountyfair.org.

The deadline for submissions is noon on January 4..

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Latest News

Fort Drum
10th’s 1st BCT to deploy to Middle East
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: tree work on Watertown’s Washington Street
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
Jefferson County seal
Johnson, Jareo to lead Jefferson County legislature