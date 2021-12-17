Lewis County Fair asks for theme ideas for next year
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance for you to choose the theme for the 201st Lewis County Fair.
The fair is challenging north country residents. If you’ve got a clever idea for a theme you can submit it by direct messaging the Lewis County Fair Facebook or Instagram pages.
You can also email entries to fairmanager@lewiscountyfair.org.
The deadline for submissions is noon on January 4..
