‘Malfunction’ causes big mess at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A ‘mechanical malfunction’ is the apparent reason firefighting foam filled part of a hangar at Fort Drum early Friday morning.

The foam was let loose in what was described as a ‘cold storage hanger’ shortly after midnight.

No one was hurt and no aircraft were damaged, according to a statement from Fort DRum’s public affairs office.

The hangar is part of the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

The foam released is an alcohol-based expansion foam, also known as Ansul JetX. In the event of a fire, the foam cools the blaze and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen.

Ansul JetX foam does not contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of manufactured chemicals that include PFOS or PFOA.

PFAS are toxic chemicals which have contaminated water supplies on military bases.

“This firefighting foam is an integral part of our safety plan in the hangars, and while malfunctions like this are unfortunate, I remain thankful that we have this environmentally safe technology to protect our aviation team here,” said Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Senior Commander, Fort Drum & the 10th Mountain Division.

“I appreciate the quick reaction by the Soldiers in the hangar, our emergency responders, the environmental team and Department of Public Works experts who immediately contained the foam and implemented the clean-up plan.

The clean-up is expected to last through the weekend. The firefighting system in the hangar will be repaired and recharged over the following week.”

