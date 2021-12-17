Advertisement

Mavis R. Sweet, of Watertown

Dec. 17, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mavis R. Sweet, of Water St., Watertown, NY, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, in Poughkeepsie, NY.

She was born on September 24, 1948, in Gouverneur, NY, daughter of Ernest and Mildred (McIntosh) Clement.

She married Nial Sweet on June 24, 1967 in Watertown and the couple were married for 44 years, he passed away in September of 2012.

Mavis was a seamstress for Hana Sportswear in Dexter, NY for over 40 years,  she retired when the business closed.

She enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her four children, Michael Sweet, Watertown, Pamela (Jason) Termin, Theresa, NY, Thomas (Michelle) Sweet, Watertown and Andrew (Brandi) Sweet, Watertown; two grandchildren, Kimberleigh and Jacob Termin and another granddaughter due December 27th, JayLeigh Rose Sweet; two sisters and a brother in law, Shirley Preston, Hammond, NY, Mildred “Micky” (Richard) Church, IN; a brother, Richard Clement Sr., Gouverneur; a sister in law, Doreen Clement, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a sister, Edith Sweet and four brothers, Russell, Donald, Ronald and Ernest Clement.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was her wish to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be to the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

