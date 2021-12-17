Advertisement

SPCA hosts pet photos with the Grinch

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can pay a visit to Who-Ville and have your pet’s picture taken with the Grinch.

Jefferson County SPCA board member Jill Renshaw said there will be reindeer antlers for pets to wear.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Empire Square in downtown Watertown.

Children who come with their pets will get a free Teddy bear.

Donations will help support the SPCA.

