SPCA: super-chill Gravy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gravy has been at the Jefferson County SPCA for about three weeks and no one can figure out why.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he’s been “super chill” about everything and doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything. He’s also very sweet.

Besides Gravy and the usual complements of dogs and cats, the shelter also has bunnies, hamsters, and guinea pigs ready for adoption.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.