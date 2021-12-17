Advertisement

SPCA: super-chill Gravy

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gravy has been at the Jefferson County SPCA for about three weeks and no one can figure out why.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he’s been “super chill” about everything and doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything. He’s also very sweet.

Besides Gravy and the usual complements of dogs and cats, the shelter also has bunnies, hamsters, and guinea pigs ready for adoption.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the...
AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits
The Jefferson Community College men's basketball team ends the first half of its season with a...
Cannoneers look for great 2nd half of season
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years
Indian River's Ravan Marsell jumps for 2 in a girls' basketball contest against Lowville...
Highlights & scores: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball & boys’ swimming