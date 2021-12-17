St. Lawrence County to appeal loss in O’burg property tax fight

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The dispute between St. Lawrence County government and the City of Ogdensburg over city taxes continues.

St. Lawrence County lost round one of the fight, in a ruling earlier this week from state Supreme Court Judge Mary Farley.

The chairman of the county legislature, William Sheridan, told 7 News Friday that the county will appeal Farley’s ruling.

“We have evaluated our options. The board will be filing this afternoon. We’re seeking the appeal because we disagree with the decision and we’re seeking a higher level of guidance from the courts,” Sheridan said.

The dispute is complicated, and more so because it is tangled up in the broader issue of the county’s rocky relationship with Ogdensburg, the only city in St. Lawrence County.

The city council took action in September which would force the county to pay the city for any city taxes Ogdensburg tried, but couldn’t, collect. That was a break from at least 50 years of history, in which the city would collect taxes in Ogdensburg for itself and the county, and pay the county for any county taxes it couldn’t collect.

County government already does the same thing - pay for uncollected taxes - for the county’s towns and villages. City officials say it’s only fair that Ogdensburg should be treated the same as the county’s other governments.

Ogdensburg city manager Stephen Jellie criticized the appeal.

“Shameless abuse of power and waste of taxpayer funds will continue to be forced upon all the taxpayer’s of St. Lawrence County by County Treasurer Renee Cole and the St. Lawrence County Legislature if such irresponsible appeal action is taken.,” he said in a statement.

