Advertisement

Traffic advisory: tree work on Watertown’s Washington Street

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tree work in the 500 to 800 block of Watertown’s Washington Street will close that street’s southbound lane.

City DPW crews are scheduled to start work at 8 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using the center turn lane.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving through the area and, if possible, find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Royal...
Police search 3 smoke shops for drugs
Harrisville Health Center
Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Four officers injured at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union says
Tyson Bombard
Man accused in knifepoint robbery

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Cooler, but still warm for this time of year
Lewis County Fair
Lewis County Fair asks for theme ideas for next year
Fort Drum
10th’s 1st BCT to deploy to Middle East
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather