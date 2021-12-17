Traffic advisory: tree work on Watertown’s Washington Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tree work in the 500 to 800 block of Watertown’s Washington Street will close that street’s southbound lane.

City DPW crews are scheduled to start work at 8 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using the center turn lane.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving through the area and, if possible, find alternate routes.

