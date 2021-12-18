Addie Nicole Greene, 13, of Potsdam (WWNY)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Addie Nicole Greene, age 13, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 28th from 3-6 pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at the West Potsdam Fire Hall at 3pm with James Mason officiant, reception to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Greene family.

Addie is survived by her father and mother Derek and Shannon Greene; her sister Mallory Greene; paternal grandmother Emma Greene; her aunts Janet Mouthorp, Andi (Matt) Sutliff, Kristin (Bill) Gardner and Nichole (Chet) Thomas; uncles John and Brian Mouthorp and Luke (Nichole) Wilson and many cousins. She was especially fond of her dog Bernie and her cat Bailey. She is predeceased by her paternal grandfather Michael Greene, maternal grandmother Dorothy Mouthorp, maternal grandfather Timothy Mouthorp, maternal grandfather Roy Wilson, maternal great grandmother Janet Wilson, her great aunt Patricia Wilson, and aunt Megan Wilson.

Addie Nicole Greene completed her family when she was born on June 3, 2008 to Derek and Shannon. She was currently an eighth-grade student at A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, NY.

She was an excellent student and loved going to school. She was musically inclined, loved chorus, and taught herself to play the piano. She was an avid reader and writer. She enjoyed playing basketball and swimming. She loved cooking, and baking with her Aunt Janet, as well as planning and hosting parties for her family and friends. She was very creative and was a talented artist. She enjoyed going thrifting to find things to repurpose for her art projects.

Addie had a very special bond with her sister Mallory and her aunties. She was the heart of JAAM (Janet, Addie, Andi and Mallory). She was a very loving and caring person, and an inspiration to everyone she met. She was humble, grateful, and loved by all. She was proud of her fashion sense, humor, and positive attitude. Addie was known for her ever-present, beautiful smile and determined spirit.

The family is overwhelmed by the thoughts, prayers and generosity that the community has extended to them over the years. They are extremely grateful and thankful for all of the support given. Addie will surely be missed but not forgotten.

Contributions can be made in her memory to the Spud’s Run @ 895 Buckton Rd, Winthrop, NY 13697 or the Sports for Cancer @ 521 South Canton Rd. Potsdam, NY 13676.

