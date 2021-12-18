Calcium Primary hosts winter market for last minute local shopping

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - For those last minute Christmas shoppers, the Parent-Teacher Organization at Calcium Primary transformed a portion of the school into a winter vendor market.

About ten vendors participated in the school’s gymnasium.

The PTO wanted to give parents a chance to get some holiday shopping done while supporting local businesses.

PTO leaders say they felt this would also help some of the businesses advertise because every child at the school was sent home with information this week about the market.

“Calcium primary has a pretty large student body, so to be able to push names out and information out to that many people has been a big boom to a lot of our little local small businesses,” said PTO member Mia Speier.

Santa also stopped by to take pictures with the kids.

Speier says the PTO hopes to make the market bigger and better every year.

