Diana M. Padgett, 73, of Oswegatchie (WWNY)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Diana M. Padgett, age 73, of Oswegatchie, passed away December 16, 2021 at home under the care of her husband.

There will be no services, per her wishes. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Diana was born on November 5, 1948 in Springville, NY to the late Frank and Mildred (Savage) Thornton. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School. Diana married Mark H. Padgett on September 16, 1995. They have been together for 41 years and married for 26 years. A previous marriage to Randy Gore ended in divorce.

Diana began her career at Dolan’s Market, then worked as the Manager of Dolan’s Gas Station, and was the Bakery and Deli Manager at Padgett’s IGA in Star Lake. She also worked as a School Bus Driver for Clifton-Fine Central School for 37 years before her retirement.

Diana enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, and traveling. She loved decorating the house for Christmas.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Padgett, three children, Randy (Cassie) Padgett, Michele (Gary) Cayea, and William “Bo” Gore, five grandchildren, Josh, Ryan, Mark, Nate, and Connor, and a brother, Louis Thornton.

Diana is predeceased by her parents, a sister, Frances Thornton, and a brother, Bill Thornton.

Donations in memory of Diana may be made to the Star Lake Rescue Squad or the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.