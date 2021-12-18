Donald F. Schwendy, 85, of Carthage (WWNY)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. Schwendy, 85, of Route 126, Carthage, died Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at his home where he was under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County.

Donald was born at home on May 20,1936 in the Town of Croghan, the son of the late Francis and Irene (Snyder) Schwendy. He attended schools in Naumburg and Beaver Falls. Donald was a veteran and served with the United States Army. He married the former Phyllis A. Pignone on November 30, 1957 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. For 20 years, he owned and operated his own bulk milk trucking business, hauling milk to the processing plants. He later joined Crown Zellerbach Corp. in Carthage, working as a machine operator and retired from Fort James in 1998.

He took great pride in the upkeep of his home and property. His outside decorating for the holidays was meticulous. He enjoyed Sunday gatherings with his family, traveling to the casinos, eating out and going on family vacations. He was always ready and willing to provide transportation to the family for all appointments near and far.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. Schwendy of Carthage, one son, Douglas Schwendy of Suwanee, GA; two daughters and their husbands, Donna and Foster Honer of Castorland and Sharon and Robert Peters of Beaver Falls; seven grandchildren; Tracy (Pete) Duffer, Jennifer Spies, Erin (Jon) Frederick, Elissa (Andrew) Loomis, John Honer, Andrea Peters and Joshua Peters; 9 Great Grandchildren; Malaina, Trenton, Raeleigh, and Kamden Loomis, Leighton and Jace Frederick, Lillian and Riley Spies, and Cayden Duffer; a brother Duane Schwendy of Carthage, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Diane Wheeler who died in 2018.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

