Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A camper was destroyed by fire Saturday morning in the Town of Rutland.

Fire crews were called to Staplin Road, then had to head about a mile into nearby woods to reach the fire. Officials tell 7 News it was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, but the structure couldn’t be saved. Officials say there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

