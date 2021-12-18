Friday Sports: Hardwood highlights around the North Country

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball and high school hockey were among the games people were playing Friday night.

We start with Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from Philadelphia, where the Indian River Warriors played host to the Lowville Red Raiders.

In the 1st quarter, Steven Dottery drives the lane for the bucket: 17-8 Lowville.

In the 2nd quarter it was Dottery again, hitting the jumper over 2 defenders. Warriors down 7.

Then it was Dottery with the nice power move inside for the hoop to put Indian river within 5.

Lowville answers as Don Fayle rips yarn on the jumper to put the Red Raiders up 6.

Then it was Dalton Myers driving the lane for the basket and he’s fouled: Lowville by 8.

Elijah Engelhart hits the trifecta as Lowville beats Indian River 72-41.

In Boys’ NAC hoops it was Harrisville at Norwood Norfolk.

Tucker Kelly takes the feed down low for the hoop, then it was Tanner Sullivan to Kelly for the backdoor bucket.

Brendan bombard comes up with the steal and hoop for the Flyers.

Caden St. Andrews drives the lane and drops the floater.

Sullivan buries the 3 as Harrisville beats Norwood Norfolk 56-12.

In Girls’ Frontier League Basketball from Watertown High School, the Lady Cyclones hosted General Brown.

In the 1st quarter off the steal, Kori Nichols lays in 2 to put the Lady Lions up 2.

Watertown answers as Lilly Renzi comes up with the board and bucket, tying the game.

Back the other way, Karsyn Fields hits the reverse lay-in: Lady Lions by 2.

Watertown counters as Kimberlie DiLeonardo drills the 3: Lady Cyclones down 1.

Off the turnover, Renzi finishes the break: Watertown up 1.

Emma Dupee drives the lane for 2 as General Brown beats Watertown 69-23.

In Boys’ NAC Hockey, St. Lawrence Central hosted the Islanders.

Kade Hayes finds the mark: 1-0 Larries.

Drew Ferency answers for the Islanders, tying the game at 1.

Owen Bismarck dents the back of the net: 2-1 Islanders.

Andrew Lamora sticks home the rebound, tying the game at 2.

Hayes scores from the top of the circle to put the Larries back up 3-2.

Lamora sticks home the rebound to expand the Larries lead to 4-2.

Cooper Bennett’s redirect makes it 4-3, but the Larries hold on to win 6-5.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.