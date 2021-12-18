Advertisement

A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow

A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a crash earlier this month(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A firefighter procession as long as the eye could see made its way to Depauville Saturday afternoon.

Departments from across the region came together to participate in a fireman’s funeral for Dakota Yandow, a 19 year old volunteer who lost his life in a car crash earlier this month.

Jefferson County Fire Chaplain Samuel Lundy was the funeral celebrant, telling those in attendance to cherish their memories of Yandow, the Depauville Fire Department’s youngest member.

“I encourage you to keep those memories securely in your heart” Lundy said.

Dakota Yandow
Dakota Yandow(WWNY)

Yandow had been in the department for a couple of years, alongside his mother and father. Fire Chief Lawrence Girard said Yandow was always ready to lend a hand.

“He was very outgoing, very enthusiastic,” Girard said. “He loved what he did, both in the fire department and out of the fire department.”

To pay tribute to the young firefighter, a bell service, to symbolize Dakota’s last call as a firefighter.

Some in the Depauville Fire Department knew Yandow when he was a young boy. That includes 2nd Assistant Chief Kevin Warren, who told 7 News earlier this month that Yandow was a young man who always wanted to learn and had “a heart of gold.”

The department had also organized a bottle and can drive to help offset the costs of Yandow’s funeral.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.
Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close
Firefighting foam fills a hangar at Fort Drum Friday morning.
‘Malfunction’ causes big mess at Fort Drum
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
COVID vaccine file photo.
Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years

Latest News

The Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America day
Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America Day
A winter market was held at Calcium Primary School Saturday
Calcium Primary hosts winter market for last minute local shopping
Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end
Fire crews responded to a camper fire off of Staplin Road in the Town of Rutland Saturday
Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland