A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A firefighter procession as long as the eye could see made its way to Depauville Saturday afternoon.

Departments from across the region came together to participate in a fireman’s funeral for Dakota Yandow, a 19 year old volunteer who lost his life in a car crash earlier this month.

Jefferson County Fire Chaplain Samuel Lundy was the funeral celebrant, telling those in attendance to cherish their memories of Yandow, the Depauville Fire Department’s youngest member.

“I encourage you to keep those memories securely in your heart” Lundy said.

Dakota Yandow (WWNY)

Yandow had been in the department for a couple of years, alongside his mother and father. Fire Chief Lawrence Girard said Yandow was always ready to lend a hand.

“He was very outgoing, very enthusiastic,” Girard said. “He loved what he did, both in the fire department and out of the fire department.”

To pay tribute to the young firefighter, a bell service, to symbolize Dakota’s last call as a firefighter.

Some in the Depauville Fire Department knew Yandow when he was a young boy. That includes 2nd Assistant Chief Kevin Warren, who told 7 News earlier this month that Yandow was a young man who always wanted to learn and had “a heart of gold.”

The department had also organized a bottle and can drive to help offset the costs of Yandow’s funeral.

