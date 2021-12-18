Mary Lou Roggie, 79, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Roggie, 79, of State Rt. 126, Beaver Falls, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, where she had been transferred to on December 5th from Lewis County General Hospital.

Born October 23, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Melvin and Delia (Zehr) Martin, she was a 1961 graduate of Beaver River Central School.

She married Milford Roggie on September 30, 1961 in the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen with Rev. Donald Jantzi, officiating.

In 1970 she went to work as the bookkeeper for her family’s lumber business, the Croghan Island Mill in Croghan where she worked for the next 30 years, retiring in 2000.

Mary Lou was a long time member of the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen where she was a Sunday School teacher for several years. She had also been an active member on various church committees holding different positions and jobs in each. Additionally, she was very active with the Beaver Falls Fire Department for many years, helping with dinners and fund raisers.

Mary Lou enjoyed staying busy with her reading, knitting and making crafts, and especially liked attending craft shows with her husband over the years selling lighted angels and other lighted items. She mostly enjoyed doing things with her family, particularly with her grandson, Benjamin, whose life’s accomplishments she was so proud of.

Survivors include her loving husband, Milford, of 60 years; her daughter, Renee Ann (Tim) Roggie, her son, Randy L. Roggie, all of Beaver Falls; her grandson Benjamin Roggie, of Martinsburg; her sister, Janet (Gerry) Brouty; her brothers James (Betty) Martin, and John Martin, all of Croghan.

A funeral service will be held for Mary Lou on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly, officiating. Interment in the church’s cemetery will follow.

Mary Lou’s family will receive relatives and friends at the church beginning at 9:45 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service.

Memorial gifts in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to Beaver Falls Volnteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

