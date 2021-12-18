Advertisement

Philip H. Tarbell, Jr., 79, of Akwesasne

Candles
Candles(WWNY)
By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Philip H. Tarbell, Jr., 79, of State Route 37C, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his home.

Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.  Due to COVID restrictions, his funeral mass will be held privately at St. Regis Catholic Church.  Burial with military honors will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.  A complete obituary will air in the next publication.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.
Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close
Firefighting foam fills a hangar at Fort Drum Friday morning.
‘Malfunction’ causes big mess at Fort Drum
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
COVID vaccine file photo.
Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years

Latest News

A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
Candles
Mary Lou Roggie, 79, of Beaver Falls
David Stephen Smith, 66, of Clayton
David Stephen Smith, 66, of Clayton
Candles
Mark A. Cutler, 54, of Norwood