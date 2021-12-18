Saturday Sports: Hitting the mat at the North Country Invitational

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - One of the premier and longest running wrestling tournaments, the North Country Invitational, taking place last night and today at Indian River.

There are 14 teams taking part this year; one from Section 7, 3 from Section 10, and 10 from Section 3 hitting the mats for an event that was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian River wrestling coach Jamee Call, who has put together the event for the past 25 years, says it’s nice to be back in business this year.

”This is awesome,” Call said. “I’m glad our school district allowed us to do this. The masks are kind of a pain, but it’s a great step towards what we’re doing and I’m glad to get these kids back on the mat.”

With masks and other COVID protocols in place for the tournament, Call says putting this event together was challenging.

”It’s very tough because with the COVID tracing and you don’t know who you got quarantined, you don’t know who’s coming and we want to keep everybody healthy,” Call said.

Each year, the tournament brings some of the best wrestlers in the state to Philadelphia and the coaches say that’s a big draw.

”You got some state ranked guys here,” said Watertown wrestling coach Ed Jewett. “Section champions from 10, 7 and 3. So, all the way around, it’s a good tournament for both sides of the coin with our experienced wrestlers and our younger wrestlers.”

The coaches also say this tournament allows them to see where their individual wrestlers and teams stand as they get set to enter the heart of their respective league seasons.

Check out Rob Krone’s full sportscast above. Below, you’ll find scoreboards for Saturday’s local matchups.

Sports scores for 12/18/21 (WWNY)

