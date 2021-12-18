Slick road conditions keep crews busy Saturday

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Saturday snowfall made for icy and slick roads in parts of the north country, leading to fender benders and vehicles off the road.

Throughout the early afternoon, emergency crews were assisting drivers dealing with the first widespread snowfall of the season. On State Route 126 in the town of Rutland, a jeep wound up in a ditch after swerving to miss a deer. The driver tells 7 News the slick conditions sent him sliding off the road.

In Watertown, officials responded to a crash on State Street.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The entire tri-county region is under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, with some areas expecting to receive up to eight inches of snow by tomorrow. It’s a far cry from Thursday, when the north country broke a warm weather record, with temperatures topping out at 63 degrees.

Officials are reminding drivers to take it slow on snow covered roads. Other winter driving tips include: checking to ensure your windshield wipers are working, checking your tire pressure, and topping off important fluids like antifreeze and wiper fluid.

