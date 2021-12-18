Advertisement

Slick road conditions keep crews busy Saturday

A jeep slid off of State Route 126 Saturday when its driver swerved to avoid a deer
A jeep slid off of State Route 126 Saturday when its driver swerved to avoid a deer(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Saturday snowfall made for icy and slick roads in parts of the north country, leading to fender benders and vehicles off the road.

Throughout the early afternoon, emergency crews were assisting drivers dealing with the first widespread snowfall of the season. On State Route 126 in the town of Rutland, a jeep wound up in a ditch after swerving to miss a deer. The driver tells 7 News the slick conditions sent him sliding off the road.

In Watertown, officials responded to a crash on State Street.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The entire tri-county region is under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, with some areas expecting to receive up to eight inches of snow by tomorrow. It’s a far cry from Thursday, when the north country broke a warm weather record, with temperatures topping out at 63 degrees.

Officials are reminding drivers to take it slow on snow covered roads. Other winter driving tips include: checking to ensure your windshield wipers are working, checking your tire pressure, and topping off important fluids like antifreeze and wiper fluid.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.
Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close
Firefighting foam fills a hangar at Fort Drum Friday morning.
‘Malfunction’ causes big mess at Fort Drum
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
COVID vaccine file photo.
Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years

Latest News

Fire crews responded to a camper fire off of Staplin Road in the Town of Rutland Saturday
Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland
The snow’s here: Winter weather warnings and advisories for the north country
Boys’ and girls’ basketball and high school hockey were among the games people were playing...
Friday Sports: Hardwood highlights around the North Country
Friday Sports: Hardwood highlights around the North Country