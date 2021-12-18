The snow’s here: Winter weather warnings and advisories for the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No matter where you live in the tri-county area, you’re likely seeing snow today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern St. Lawrence County until 7 a.m. Sunday. Neighborhoods there are expected to see anywhere from five to eight inches of snow.

The rest of the north country is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Northern St. Lawrence County may see up to six inches of snow, while parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties could top off at seven inches.

The first widespread snowfall of the season is making for slippery driving conditions. Motorists are advised to take it easy on the roads.

