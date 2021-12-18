Advertisement

Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end

Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A longtime restaurant in Watertown’s Public Square will be closing at the end of this year.

In a Facebook post, Wing Wagon owner Mary Ann Wert announced New Year’s Eve would be their last day of business.

Wert opened Wing Wagon with her husband, Chuck, back in December of 1982.

“He (Chuck) sure loved this place,” Wert wrote in her social media post. “I kept it going for 4 more years after his passing but its time has now come.”

Wert thanked Wing Wagon customers for their patronage, and took time to pay tribute to her staff, some of which have worked at the business for decades.

“We’ll miss seeing you!” Wert wrote.

Customers are asked to use any Wing Wagon gift certificates by December 31st. Those who can’t use a gift certificate in time can arrange a refund by emailing the business directly.

