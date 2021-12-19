Advertisement

Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America Day

The Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America day
The Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America day(DeeDee Guyette)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Today is the annual Wreaths Across America day, and the VFW Carthage is participating in the longtime tradition.

Members of Dionne Rumble post 7227 came together to lay wreaths at several different cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers. It’s an expansion of the wreath laying ceremony that takes place on this day at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Carthage VFW’s former chaplain, Paul Clarke, is buried.

45 wreaths were put down between the West Carthage Hillside Cemetery, the Black River Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery, and the two cemetery plots at the Carthage American Legion and VFW.

Organizers say they were pleased to see several new volunteers this year keeping the tradition strong.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derouin's Plumbing & Heating, which is closing after 98 years in business in Watertown.
Derouin’s, longtime Watertown business, to close
Firefighting foam fills a hangar at Fort Drum Friday morning.
‘Malfunction’ causes big mess at Fort Drum
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Thursday, addressing a crowd in Ogdensburg at a rally to keep the...
Stefanik, at O’burg event, claims Albany ‘war on law enforcement’
COVID vaccine file photo.
Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...
Bob and Cindy Ingersoll have been piling on the decorations at their Glenfield home since 1972.
Couple still goes all out for Christmas after nearly 50 years

Latest News

A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
A winter market was held at Calcium Primary School Saturday
Calcium Primary hosts winter market for last minute local shopping
Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end
Fire crews responded to a camper fire off of Staplin Road in the Town of Rutland Saturday
Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland