Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America Day

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Today is the annual Wreaths Across America day, and the VFW Carthage is participating in the longtime tradition.

Members of Dionne Rumble post 7227 came together to lay wreaths at several different cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers. It’s an expansion of the wreath laying ceremony that takes place on this day at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Carthage VFW’s former chaplain, Paul Clarke, is buried.

45 wreaths were put down between the West Carthage Hillside Cemetery, the Black River Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery, and the two cemetery plots at the Carthage American Legion and VFW.

Organizers say they were pleased to see several new volunteers this year keeping the tradition strong.

