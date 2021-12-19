Colder and dry on Sunday
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow showers will slowly come to an end tonight.
Sunday we will have a few light snow showers in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.
Monday we will have highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will feature highs in the lower 30s with a slight chance of snow showers.
Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s.
Thursday highs will top out in the lower 30s.
Friday we will have a 30% of snow with highs in the mid 30s.
Christmas looks to have a 50% of rain and snow showers for now.
