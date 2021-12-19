Colder and dry on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow showers will slowly come to an end tonight.

Sunday we will have a few light snow showers in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Monday we will have highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will feature highs in the lower 30s with a slight chance of snow showers.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday highs will top out in the lower 30s.

Friday we will have a 30% of snow with highs in the mid 30s.

Christmas looks to have a 50% of rain and snow showers for now.

