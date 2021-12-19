Dale F. Thompson, Sr., 75, of Massena

Dale F. Thompson, Sr., 75, of West Hatfield Street, passed away Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021 at Massena Hospital after valiant and courageous battle with leukemia. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dale F. Thompson, Sr., 75, of West Hatfield Street, passed away Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021 at Massena Hospital after valiant and courageous battle with leukemia.

Dale was born on April 2, 1946 in Massena, the son of the late Erle and Guenneth W. (Cook) Thompson. He attended schools in Massena, where he graduated in 1965. On June 30, 1965, he entered the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on June 18, 1969. In 1982, he joined the United States Army Reserves, serving until that honorable discharge in 1988. On August 29, 1966, while stationed in Gibralter, Africa, he married Barbara Patterson. She predeceased him on June 8, 2016.

After returning home from the Marine Corps, Dale started working at General Motors in Massena as a shift supervisor, later becoming a shop steward. He transferred to Bedford, Indiana with GM before retiring after over 20 years of service. He than started working at Reynolds Metal, where he continued for another 20 years until his retirement. Dale cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as their friends. He enjoyed visiting with the younger kids, sharing memories of his time in the military. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity and his ability to tell a good joke or lively story.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Reanan Cappiello (Todd Hartigan) of Massena; his beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Tori Cappiello, Jocelynn and Austin Thompson, and Savannah Brooks; and many great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers, Keith (Ruth) Thompson of Potsdam; Harold Thompson of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Terry Thompson (Cindy Steinberg); and Gil Thompson of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was tragically predeceased by his son, Dale F. Thompson in December 2003; and a sister, Eunice G. Clough in May 2005.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on December 29, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House or the American Cancer Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

