Advertisement

Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, 65, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, age 65, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.
Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, age 65, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, age 65, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. Debra was born on December 17, 1956 in Star Lake to the late Lee and Betty (White) Hitchman, Sr.

She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and from the Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg, having studied secretarial education. On November 7, 1981 she married Lloyd (Butch) Pelo at the Presbyterian Church. Butch passed away on March 1, 2021.

Debra worked driving van and was a receptionist at the Clifton-Fine Clinic. She had also bartended at the Aldanora Bar in Benson Mines, where she met Butch. She loved being with her grandchildren, her family, and doing puzzles.

Debra is survived by her three sons, Chad of Fine, Brian of Keeseville, Ryan of Herkimer, and a daughter and her husband, Tara and Samuel Dowling of Star Lake, a brother, Ken Hitchman of Star Lake, a sister and her husband, Laura and Ronald LeRoux of Newton Falls, and six grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail, Aiden, Bryson, Jacob, and Adelynne.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and one brother.

Per Debra’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Lloyd J. “Butch” Pelo, age 69, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at...
Lloyd J. “Butch” Pelo, 69, of Star Lake
Candles
John E. “Jack” Treptow, 96, of Hogansburg
Dale F. Thompson, Sr., 75, of West Hatfield Street, passed away Friday afternoon, December 17,...
Dale F. Thompson, Sr., 75, of Massena
Thomas W. Burnard, 80, formerly of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, died Thursday, December...
Thomas W. Burnard, 80, of Watertown

Obituaries

The owner of a long time Watertown business says it’s time to move on.
Wing Wagon owner: It’s time to move on after 40 years of business
The Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America day
Carthage VFW participates in Wreaths Across America Day
A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
Candles
Mary Lou Roggie, 79, of Beaver Falls
David Stephen Smith, 66, of Clayton
David Stephen Smith, 66, of Clayton
Candles
Philip H. Tarbell, Jr., 79, of Akwesasne