Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, 65, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Debra J. (Hitchman) Pelo, age 65, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home. Debra was born on December 17, 1956 in Star Lake to the late Lee and Betty (White) Hitchman, Sr.

She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and from the Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg, having studied secretarial education. On November 7, 1981 she married Lloyd (Butch) Pelo at the Presbyterian Church. Butch passed away on March 1, 2021.

Debra worked driving van and was a receptionist at the Clifton-Fine Clinic. She had also bartended at the Aldanora Bar in Benson Mines, where she met Butch. She loved being with her grandchildren, her family, and doing puzzles.

Debra is survived by her three sons, Chad of Fine, Brian of Keeseville, Ryan of Herkimer, and a daughter and her husband, Tara and Samuel Dowling of Star Lake, a brother, Ken Hitchman of Star Lake, a sister and her husband, Laura and Ronald LeRoux of Newton Falls, and six grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail, Aiden, Bryson, Jacob, and Adelynne.

She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and one brother.

Per Debra’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

