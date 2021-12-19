A gripping new sport comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of the wrists.

It’s arm wrestling and its gaining popularity in Watertown.

Each month at the Wonderland Ink Factory competitors try to get the upper hand.

Chris LaFlair is a pro arm wrestler from Ogdensburg. At 52, he’s a state champion and a coach to younger wrestlers.

“It’s not all technique, its a lot of strength. It’s muscle and tendon strength you don’t normally work out,” said LaFlair.

For newer competitors, it’s nice to see the sport take off locally.

“Usually you have to drive really far for it, like 6 or 7 hours, so its nice having one close by,: said William Oatman, a newer wrestler.

The big dog in the room is actually one of the smaller men. Ezzy Worden is a national champion and took second place in the World Arm Wrestling League.

“Every time I look at a person I see an arm and I see a person ready to battle. Greatest sport ever,” said Worden.

Participants say the monthly meets are a lot of fun and they’d like to see more people give it a try.

“It’s very much a sport, and if you don’t think so, try to come beat one of us,” said Oatman.

That’s a challenge even our own Emily Griffin couldn’t pass up.

It was a lot of fun over there!

If you want to try your hand at arm wrestling you can sign up by calling Wonderland Ink at (315) 681-6544.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.