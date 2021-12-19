Advertisement

John E. “Jack” Treptow, 96, of Hogansburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Dec. 19, 2021
HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. “Jack” Treptow, 96, a longtime resident of Pearl Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Jack was a proud member of the Hogansburg - Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years, once serving as their Fire Chief.  Additionally, he was a proud veteran of World War II and life member of the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479.

Friends may call at the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Fire Station from 4-8:00 PM on December 27, 2021.  His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on December 28, 2021 at the fire station, where Firefighter Memorial Honors and Military Burial Honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the next publication.

