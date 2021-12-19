Advertisement

Lloyd J. “Butch” Pelo, 69, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Lloyd J. “Butch” Pelo, age 69, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Lloyd was born on October 11, 1951 in Rochester, NY to the late Lloyd and Helen (Reddick) Pelo. He attended school at Rochester ITS. On November 7, 1981, he married Debra Hitchman at the Adirondack Presbyterian Church.

Butch worked for the Town of Clifton Highway Department for 40 years, retiring in 2012. He was a past member and former chief of the Star Lake Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, watching racing and wrestling.

Butch is survived by his wife, Debra; their three sons, Chad of Fine, Brian of Keesville and Ryan of Herkimer; a daughter and her husband, Tara and Samuel Dowling of Star Lake; a brother, Joel Pelo of Cranberry Lake; a sister, Charlene Pelo of Cranberry Lake and six grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail, Bryson, Aiden, Jacob and Alelynne.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

