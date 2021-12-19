Advertisement

Saturday’s snowfall a “blessing” for plow drivers

By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday’s snowfall was a pain for some on the roads, but a blessing for others.

Officials with the Department of Transportation say it was perfect for getting new snowplow drivers trained and certified.

Sean Hennessey, DOT Assistant Commissioner, says the crew is in great form for this winter.

The snowfall Saturday was significant enough where trainers could get drivers certified in it, but wasn’t too heavy that there would be complications.

“We look at it as a blessing. These early winter storms get our people out there, get them certified as one person plow drivers, its just great to have our team out there, it was a very successful mission for this last storm, thankfully Mother Nature didn’t throw too much at us,” said Hennessey.

Hennessey says the days are long for plow drivers and the work is tedious, but the DOT staff stepped up to take advantage of the weekend storm, and because of it they’re better prepared to serve the north country.

