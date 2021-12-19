State booster clinic draws long lines at JCC Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A booster shot clinic at Jefferson Community College drew hundreds, creating a line out the door and wait times north of two hours. Many people decided to turn around.

In the age of social distancing, that standard went out the door on Sunday, along with the line to get a booster shot.

“They were packed in like sardines in there,” said Kelly Beutel, who didn’t want to wait in line.

Jefferson Community College hosted a state-run booster clinic in its gymnasium. But several people barely made it through the doors.

“A lady that had just been in there waiting, came out and she said, ‘I’m going to tell you ahead of time, there’s at least 125 people in there, and it’s going to be at least an hour or more wait.’” said Sue Pete.

One man made the drive from Dekalb Junction, and said the wait wasn’t worth it.

“I only waited five or ten minutes and the line just wasn’t moving very fast,” said Marty Amo.

What went wrong? Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says the state understaffed the clinic.

“Three vaccinators didn’t show up. There’s supposed to be six vaccinators in there. Even with six, they would have been behind,” said Gray.

Gray says the county told the state to prepare about 200 vaccines, but he says the state responded saying they would at least double it. He says the clinic ended up vaccinating more than 500 people on Sunday. Gray says the silver lining is that there is a clear demand for booster shots.

“Probably about an hour and a half maybe. Hour, hour and a half. It wasn’t a big deal, and it keeps me safe,” said James Cheever, who got vaccinated.

7 News couldn’t bring cameras inside, but Gray says the day did turn for the better when local healthcare professionals came to help speed up the process. Gray says they had as many as seven vaccinators. He says there are plans to have future booster clinics at JCC - no word yet on when those will be. But he says they will be smoother.

“I’m telling you, I’m going to put my foot down, they’re going to make good on this situation - the failure right here of this operation. They will make good on the return trip,” said Gray.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.