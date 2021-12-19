Thomas W. Burnard, 80, of Watertown

Thomas W. Burnard, 80, formerly of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had recently been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas W. Burnard, 80, formerly of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had recently been a resident.

He was born May 19, 1941 in Watertown, the son of Arthur and Eleanor Burnard. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961 and later earned his degree in Graphic Arts at Onondaga Community College, Syracuse. He was an avid artist and loved to paint and sketch. He was also a lover of all animals, especially his two cats.

For many years Tom was the Sexton at Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, where he eventually retired. He was a devoted Christian and was involved with the church in many ways throughout his entire life. He grew up singing in the choir, served on the Vestry and was active in many events, prayer groups and committees. He was a Eucharistic Minister, an Acolyte and even sometimes rang the church bells in the steeple.

He was involved with a number of local theater groups including Lyric and Little Theater, where he sang and acted in many different productions and designed and built sets. He loved all types of music. In addition to singing, he played the guitar and piano. He also was involved with the Miss New York State Pageant for many years as a set designer and builder.

Surviving are his son and his wife, James and Chris Burnard, and his daughter and her husband, Laurel and John Sorber.

A memorial service will be held Thurs., Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, where he will also be interred. The family will greet friends at a reception at Savory Downtown immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 where a fund will be created to honor his life and legacy.

