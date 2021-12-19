Wing Wagon owner: It’s time to move on after 40 years of business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a long time Watertown business says it’s time to move on.

Wing Wagon in Watertown is closing its doors after 40 years in business.

Owner Mary Ann Wert says she was ready to close the restaurant four years ago when her husband Chuck passed away. They ran the business together.

But now, Wert says she’s ready to retire. She says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“All the Facebook posts that I’ve seen. I spent half the day, six hours at least yesterday replying to posts that people made with fond memories and stuff. And I had a good day. I laughed and I cried,” said Wert.

Wert says she’ll miss the routine more than anything. Wing Wagon’s final day will be New Year’s Eve.

