In 2022, it’s “So long, Styrofoam”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Behind the counter at Johnny D’s in Watertown, empty to-go containers are piled high. On the counter, to-go boxes are lined up and packed to be delivered.

All of them are made out of Styrofoam, which under a new state law, will not be allowed come 2022.

Dave Bartlett, co-owner of Johnny D’s, says it’s just another change we’ll all have to get used to. For him and his business, it’s not too much of a frustration.

“Uh, no, you get past being frustrated after the first year you’re open,” Bartlett said.

Starting January 1st, no food service provider or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute Styrofoam food containers. Even packing peanuts are out. Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation say the foam-style products are top contributors of environmental litter.

The switch may be eco-friendly, but it’s not as cost-friendly. It could cause the price of your favorite soup to go up.

“We’re going to have to come up with a way without raising menu prices to pass the price of the packaging along to the customer,” Bartlett said. “The price of a cup of soup shouldn’t have to go up fifty cents just because of the container its in.”

In Carthage, Church Street Diner made the switch months ago, from Styrofoam to recyclable plastic.

“We did the change, actually, to eliminate an extra product,” said diner marketing manager Tori Dulla. “We were using Styrofoam plus aluminum foil before. Now we’ve switched to this new product where it’s grease and moisture resistant.”

Going from two products to one makes for a one-cent difference for the diner, and workers there say customers prefer the new containers.

“Overall, they’re better for our business in terms of durability, they’re price comparable versus what we were using before, and they’re better for the environment,” Dulla said.

Businesses that don’t comply with the new law could be faced with a $250 penalty for their first violation.

