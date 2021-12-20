3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - Oswego County sheriff’s deputies say they found three people with at least two handguns in their car while investigating a social media school shooting threat at BOCES in Mexico.

According to a release on the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, three people they describe as suspicious were found in a car along with the weapons in the BOCES parking lot around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say they also found drug paraphernalia in the car. All three people were detained.

The sheriff’s office says the BOCES campus was shut down for the rest of the day and students were returned to either their schools or their homes.

Anyone with information can call 315-349-3411.

