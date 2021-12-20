Advertisement

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration is set to release a rule to require higher mileage standards on new vehicles.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MATTHEW DALY
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026 — 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.

“We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet – and save families money at the same time,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

Regan called the rule “a giant step forward” in delivering on President Joe Biden’s climate agenda “while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”

The move comes a day after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, jeopardizing Democrats’ agenda and infuriating the White House. The West Virginia senator said he could not support the sweeping bill, which includes a host of climate proposals, saying it was too expensive and could spark inflation and expand the growing federal debt.

The mileage rules set to be announced Monday are the most ambitious tailpipe pollution standards ever set for passenger cars and light trucks. The standards raise mileage goals set by the Trump administration that would achieve only 32 miles per gallon in 2026. Biden had set a goal of 38 miles per gallon in August.

The standards also will help expand the market share of zero emissions vehicles, the administration said, with a goal of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reaching 17% of new vehicles sold in 2026. EVs and plug-in hybrids are expected to have about 7% market share in 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end
The owner of a long time Watertown business says it’s time to move on.
Wing Wagon owner: It’s time to move on after 40 years of business
A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
Fire crews responded to a camper fire off of Staplin Road in the Town of Rutland Saturday
Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland
The snow’s here: Winter weather warnings and advisories for the north country

Latest News

A house at 5 Main Street in Antwerp was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
Fire destroys vacant Antwerp building
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
Flowers in memory of those lost in a bouncy castle accident are seen. Tasmania police said...
Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill