Clayton (Clayt) Paul Hyde, 87, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Clayton (Clayt) Paul Hyde, 87, of Route 11, Adams Center, NY passed away December 18, 2021, at home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on December 28, 1933, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of Clayton Newton and Lythia (Schneider) Hyde. Clayt grew up in Irondequoit, NY where he attended Lutheran Church and enjoyed a carefree childhood that included hopping trains, driving an occasional car, hitchhiking across the city, and stealing veggies from Victory Gardens with his grandfather. The family appreciated countless weekends fishing on Black Lake and eventually relocated to Route 3, Henderson, NY. There, his parents established one of the first one-stop convenience stores, known as “Clayt’s Bait”. Young Clayt, his future wife (Marion) and younger sister (Patty) spent many hours working in the store, enjoying local cottagers who spent summers in Henderson Harbor. They made many lifelong friends through their time in the store.

While attending Belleville Central School, Clayton met his high school sweetheart, Marion Cough. The couple were married at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Adams, NY on September 29,1956. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

In 1953, Clayton entered the army, serving as a bugler with the 11th Airborne Division Band. After being honorably discharged, he attended Brockport State College where he earned a teaching certificate.

Clayton and Marion - who he affectionately called “Coughie”- settled in the North Country where they built a life together. He began his 34-year teaching career in fifth and sixth grade at Henderson Central School and finished up coordinating the district science program at South Jefferson Central School. He loved teaching and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining his colleagues with daily - often inappropriate- jokes and pranks. One of his greatest attributes was his genuine concern for women and children. His personality embodied playfulness, creativity, humor, curiosity, compassion, and empathy. Through coaching and officiating numerous sports, overseeing the Adams Summer Recreation Program, and creating a space in his basement called the “Lightbulb Lab” - where ideas and creativity came to light for his grandchildren, Clayton shared his love for kids and encouraged their imagination. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his daughters, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. Secondary to his family, Clayton enjoyed painting houses during summer breaks, golfing with his buddies, and fully restoring a 1931 Model A Ford truck, which he and Marion drove up and down the east coast. As a master of cardboard creations, he constructed over 100 miniature model cars, churches, homes, and peddler trucks out of cereal boxes - he was a true artist!

He is survived by his beloved wife: Marion, two daughters: Chris Hyde-Hall (former spouse, Fred) and Lynn Kellogg (spouse, Jeff), two granddaughters: Dr. Allison (Hall) Quinzi (spouse,Tommy), and Dr. MacKenzie (Hall) Travato (spouse, Brian), two grandsons: Tyler Kellogg (spouse, Lauren Kline) and Drew Kellogg, a sister: Patricia Virginia, and a sister-in-law: Joan Allen. Clayton is predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Robert Virginia, as well as several in-laws on his wife’s side.

Clayt has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program of Upstate Medical University. At his request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time, however a joyful celebration of life will take place in the spring, TBA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or Village of Adams Playground Project (Checks payable to Adams Revitalization Committee, ℅ Lory Cobb, 68 E Church Street, Adams, NY 13605), or the Clayton Hyde/Cliff Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Fund (℅ UAB Attn: Marisa Riordan).

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

