Edward John “EJ” Case, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward John “EJ” Case, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 7, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, after a brief illness with Covid-19.

Ed was born on the 23rd of December 1942 to Arnold Case and Jessie Buskirk Case. After graduating from LaFargeville Central School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp, proudly serving his country in combat in Vietnam, including in the Gulf of Tonkin, as a communications specialist and was Honorably Discharged in 1965.

Edward and Rose M. Lomber married in February of 1966. EJ worked hard to support his family, sometimes 3 jobs at a time, mostly as a mechanic at Quick Motors and Carriage House Cadillac Olds of Watertown, then as a welder for Sicard Divison of SMISnowblast, Inc., also in Watertown.

EJ enjoyed spending time with his family at camp hunting and fishing, riding motorcycles with his lovely bride on the back, and turning wrenches for the Coughlin Racing go-kart team, making their dreams of a championship a reality. He never let his physical limitations get in his way of reaching his goals. He ascended to the rank of 2nd degree black belt at Tehonics’s Taekwondo at the age of 68 (with an artificial hip and shoulder!). One tough Jarhead who will be remembered for his sense of humor, caring nature and willingness to lend a hand, a tool, or anything to someone in need.

The loss of EJ will be felt deeply by Callie and Eric Amundsen and Deidra Coughlin and Robert T Schorr, great grandson Edward J Schwandner, twin brother David Case, half brothers and sisters, and the many friends who were loved as family. EJ will be joining his loving wife of 53 years in heaven along with his grandson Matthew A. Schwandner.

There will be a graveside service, with Military Honors, at Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY in the Spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

