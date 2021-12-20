Advertisement

Giving the gift of warmth for the holidays

National Grid is donating winter coats to the Watertown City School District
National Grid is donating winter coats to the Watertown City School District(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than four dozen students in Watertown are about to have a warm winter.

National Grid donated 54 coats to the Watertown School District. The coats were dropped off at Ohio Elementary Monday.

The winter jackets are for boys and girls of all ages. School officials say it’s the first time National Grid has made this kind of a donation to the school and it’s just in time for the holidays.

“Anytime an opportunity comes along to work with local businesses and local community actions, it’s benefiting everybody,” said Watertown homeschool coordinator Craig Randall.

Randall says they’ll work with teachers and parents to make sure kids who need a coat get one that they like.

