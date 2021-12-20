Humane Society: cute & cuddly Raylee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raylee just needs a couch to cuddle on.

The Lewis County Humane Society’s Amber Zehr says Raylee would be good in about any home.

She gets along with cats, other dogs, and kids. She can get a little nervous if there’s a lot going on, so a quieter home might be better.

The Humane Society has about 80 animals, although not all are ready for adoption.

Seventeen cats and 18 dogs are at the shelter and ready to go. Nine puppies and 26 kittens are in foster care.

You can check out the available animals at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.