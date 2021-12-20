Jean Marie Dillon, 81, of Parishville

Mrs. Jean Marie Dillon, age 81, of Parishville, NY passed away suddenly on December 18th at her residence in the town of Parishville. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Jean Marie Dillon, age 81, of Parishville, NY passed away suddenly on December 18th at her residence in the town of Parishville. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Jean and her husband Donald will be buried together in the spring at the White Church Cemetery in Pierrepont, NY.

Jean is survived by her sons David (Jen) Green and Francis (Chelsea) Green; daughters Valerie McCarthy and companion Brian Ashley and Kimberly (Hal) Pryor; stepsons Randy (Paula) Dillon and Tim (Laurie) Dillon; daughter in law Donna Jarvis; 22 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and several brothers, sisters, step brothers and step sisters.

She is predeceased by her husband Donald B. Dillon, son Michael Green, a step son Ronnie Dillon and a brother David Orologio.

Mrs. Jean Marie Dillon was born on September 19, 1940 in Potsdam, NY to the late Morris and Josie Orologio Johnson. She was a graduate of Colton Central School. She had a marriage to Donald Green that ended in divorce. She then was married to Donald B. Dillon on October 7, 1989. Donald passed on April 22, 2020.

Jean worked for several years at the Colton Hotel, the Moongate Nursing Home, Bob’s Diner and the Arrowhead Bar.

Jean was a very happy, content person. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her snacks and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed camping, playing dice, shuffleboard and buying lottery tickets. She was a longtime member of the Hannawa Falls Fire Department.

Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

