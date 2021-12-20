Mr. Munroe died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Joseph James Munroe, 55, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mr. Munroe died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Joseph James Munroe was born on July 23, 1966, in Canton, NY. He was the son of the late Thomas and Phyllis (Guyette) Munroe. He was a 1984 graduate of Syracuse High School, he worked as a truck driver, owned and operated Sensible Auto in Potsdam, did Body Work and Mechanic work at various places and most recently worked for Casella Waste Systems for the last eight years until his retirement due to disability. Joseph served his country in the United States Army, from 1984 until his honorable discharge in 1988, he attended Jump School and Sniper Training. In 2005 he married Kimberly Graveline. He enjoyed playing the guitar in bands, working on and collecting cars, most of all he loved to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Munroe, his children Kacie (Robert) Brown of Ogdensburg, Russell Whitney of Ogdensburg and Jacob Whitney of Ogdensburg, four grandchildren; Spencer and Kierce Whitney, Bella Brown and Elizabeth Spencer also survive him. He also leaves behind his siblings; Lisa Brothers of Canton, Jeff Miller of Canton, Robert Miller of Syracuse, Dawn Feher of Syracuse and Kenny Miller of Jacksonville Florida.

Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Phyllis Munroe.

