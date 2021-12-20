Advertisement

North country artist, instructor Wilson Bickford dies at 62

Wilson Bickford
Wilson Bickford(Funeral home)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A well-known north country artist and art instructor has died.

Wilson Bickford of Fowler passed away Saturday. He was 62.

For nearly 30 years, Bickford taught painting classes all over northern New York.

He authored books, launched his own line of art supplies, and had his own show on WPBS television.

