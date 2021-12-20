Not the norm: Water levels up on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have increased this fall.

According to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, September to November of this year was the third wettest on record.

In that time, water levels on the lake have risen one inch. Normally, lake level fall about about 11 inches.

Outflows at the Massena dams will continue to be high, as the board tries to drain water. The board stresses there is little correlation between December water levels and what we see in the spring.

