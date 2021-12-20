Advertisement

Not the norm: Water levels up on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

The International Joint Commission controls the flow of water through dams in Massena.
The International Joint Commission controls the flow of water through dams in Massena.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have increased this fall.

According to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, September to November of this year was the third wettest on record.

In that time, water levels on the lake have risen one inch. Normally, lake level fall about about 11 inches.

Outflows at the Massena dams will continue to be high, as the board tries to drain water. The board stresses there is little correlation between December water levels and what we see in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end
The owner of a long time Watertown business says it’s time to move on.
Wing Wagon owner: It’s time to move on after 40 years of business
A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
The snow’s here: Winter weather warnings and advisories for the north country

Latest News

Wilson Bickford
North country artist, instructor Wilson Bickford dies at 62
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on checking vax cards, prison rally & Wing Wagon
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse