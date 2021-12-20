Retd. 1st Sgt. USMC James E. Hodkinson, 82, of Black River

Retired 1st Sgt. USMC James E. Hodkinson, 82, of Pinewood Drive, Black River died Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Retired 1st Sgt. USMC James E. Hodkinson, 82, of Pinewood Drive, Black River died Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Jim was born October 25,1939 in Watertown, the son of the late Robert and Helen (Deline) Hodkinson. He attended schools in Deferiet and Carthage Central. He served in the Marine Corps starting in1957 and retired as a First Sergeant in 1979.

During his 22 years of active duty 1st Sgt. Hodkinson received many awards, achievements and declarations. Among them were the Pistol Expert Badge, Rifle Expert Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Mast, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.

He was married to the former Donna E. Saber for 60 years. They were married on January 14,1961 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet with Father Ruddy officiating. Following his discharge, he was employed at Fort Drum as the Assistant Housing Manager.

His memberships include the American Legion in Black River, the National Disabled Veteran’s Association and he was a former member of BPOE Lodge # 1762 in Carthage.

He is survived by his wife: Donna E. Hodkinson of Black River, two daughters: Jammie and Vic McCabe of West Carthage and Kellie O’Connor and Jeff Ames of Deferiet.

He was the best Papa to his 6 Grandchildren: Travis, Ashlie, Brittanie, John, Korinna and Keely and his 10 Great Grandchildren: Austin, Gianna, Braeden, Isabelle, Jackson, Emma, Brantley, Emmett, Phoenix and Brynn.

He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Terrie Charbonneau who died on February 21,2017 and his siblings, Robert, Ed, Betty and Elsie Hodkinson.

Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor, his wit, and his love of inappropriate comments. He helped many a young Marine and was always available to give advice to anyone who needed it.

Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 30 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Rev. Ed Laury officiating. Calling hours will be from 11.00am - 1:00pm preceding the service that day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

