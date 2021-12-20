Advertisement

Sally A. Frost, 71, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sally A. Frost, age 71, passed away early Saturday morning, December 18, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital with her loving husband and son by her side.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 4:00PM to 5:00PM with a Memorial Service to follow at Frary Funeral Home in Harrisville with Rev. Mike Goult officiating.

Sally is survived by her husband of 37 years, Herbert Frost II; her son, Herbert Frost III and wife Amy Frost and her two grandchildren, Audrey Zenia Frost and Augustus Herbert Frost of Harrisville, NY; her sisters Cathy and husband David Fleming of Clayton, NY, and Nancy McIntosh of Harrisville, NY; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Patricia Dobson in 2009.

Sally was born on August 22, 1950, in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of the late Fredric and Zenia Moshier Dobson. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1968. She first went to work at Bowmax and later worked for Burger King as team leader retiring in 2013 after 17 years of service.

Sally enjoyed watching her favorite shows with her husband. She enjoyed playing solitaire, she always enjoyed a heated match of badminton or video games with her son when he was younger. She was an avid reader of the Watertown Daily Times. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and showing off the most recent pictures to the community at Chuck’s Market.

Sally was a great mother and even better grandmother, and will be missed my many.

In remembrance of Sally Frost, those who wish may make contributions to the Harrisville Angel Tree, 8298 Main St., Harrisville, NY 13648 or Harrisville Food Pantry, 5952 Old State Extensions, Harrisville, NY 13648.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

