Ship grounded, then freed in St. Lawrence River Monday

CARDINAL, Ontario (WWNY) - A ship grounded off Lisbon and Cardinal, Ontario in the St. Lawrence River has apparently freed itself.

According to veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom, the Ojibway went aground near Sparrowhawk Point on the U.S. side of the river early Monday morning.

It was freed by around 11:30 a.m. and was expected to head upriver to Prescott, Ontario.

According to marinetraffic.com, the Ojibway is a bulk cargo carrier registered in Canada.

It’s about 637 feet long.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.