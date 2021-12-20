Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - According to CNY Central, police are investigating a reported shooting at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

A police spokesperson could not provide the news outlet with more information.

Syracuse.com reports police and ambulance crews were dispatched to the mall at noon.

The outlet reports dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center said a shooting victim was at Upstate University Hospital.

According to Syracuse.com, at least six police cars and an evidence van can be seen on the top level of the parking garage at the mall.

Many people from the north country shop at the mall.

